Ep. 17 Warfare - Gifts - Faith

Do you have just enough for your salvation or do you have the Gift of Faith so that you can move mountains in your life and the lives of those around you. In this episode you will find out what faith is, what your level of faith can do for you, those around and most importantly for the Kingdom of God.









Podcast time indexes:

00:01:37 What the Bible says about faith

00:02:47 Quotes on faith from some in history

00:03:54 What faith is

00:6:47 What makes the gift of faith different

00:10:05 Levels of faith

00:12:46 Blind and/or stupid faith

00:20:05 A few questions you may have

00:26:53 David Guzik's question and answer on faith





Resources:

https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/faith-bible-verses/#3

Quotes from various people in history about faith





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLuK_tSOxBk

https:https://www.intouch.org/

Dr. Charles Stanley's sermon on the levels of faith and home page to In touch Ministries





https://christian.net/resources/understanding-the-gift-of-faith-and-how-to-use-it/

Article referenced that talks about the four different types of faith





https://enduringword.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvWiuh0NnMY&t=11s

Home page to David Guzik's enduring word home page, Davis YouTube channel and the Question and Answer session where David address my question starting around the 51:25 mark





About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!

Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/