Monsanto in control, bought out EPA, Congress, & a $650M Dicamba bonanza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
70 views • 3 weeks ago

Monsanto in control: EPA, Congress, and a $650M Dicamba bonanza

🔍 Bayer-Monsanto is bragging about profits — because they OWN the regulators. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to re-approve the highly destructive herbicide Dicamba, opening a $650M market… no matter the cost to farmers, nature, or human health.

 The damage so far:

🌏 Dicamba drift has already destroyed millions of acres of crops and natural habitats.

🌏 Linked to multiple cancers and ecological devastation.

Key players at the EPA? Lobbyists and chemical company veterans now approving the same chemicals they once defended in court.

⚖️ They’re also pushing for TOTAL IMMUNITY from glyphosate lawsuits by 2027 — lobbying Congress and the Supreme Court to shield them from cancer victims.

Keywords
environmentpoliticsfoodeventscurrent
