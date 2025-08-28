Monsanto in control, bought out EPA, Congress, & a $650M Dicamba bonanza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monsanto in control: EPA, Congress, and a $650M Dicamba bonanza
🔍 Bayer-Monsanto is bragging about profits — because they OWN the regulators. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to re-approve the highly destructive herbicide Dicamba, opening a $650M market… no matter the cost to farmers, nature, or human health.
The damage so far:
🌏 Dicamba drift has already destroyed millions of acres of crops and natural habitats.
🌏 Linked to multiple cancers and ecological devastation.
Key players at the EPA? Lobbyists and chemical company veterans now approving the same chemicals they once defended in court.
⚖️ They’re also pushing for TOTAL IMMUNITY from glyphosate lawsuits by 2027 — lobbying Congress and the Supreme Court to shield them from cancer victims.