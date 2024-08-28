BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Ukraine also Lost Konstantinovka, Russian Flag Raising
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
67 views • 8 months ago

The enemy also lost Konstantinovka , located northeast of Ugledar . A video of the raising of a flag on the western outskirts of the settlement has appeared.

I would not like to make overly optimistic forecasts, however, if this trend continues, there are good chances in the future to reach the rear of the Ugledar group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Uspenovka - Bogoyavlenka line.

Also, Raising a flag over the village of Memrik near Selidovo . The zone of control of the Russian army continues to rapidly expand, the enemy is hastily retreating to large settlements, hoping to give battle there.

Also, ❗️there was  footage of the raising of the Russian flag over the liberated village of Kamyshevka in the DPR.

russia ukraine russian ukrainian
