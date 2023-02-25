The Deep State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video sourced from:'We The People' Situation Update with Mary
Closing music theme:
'Villainous' by David Fesliyan
This video presentation by:
Westcombe Motion Pictures©
Oxley Park, NSW, Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The
People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pe sat 16:47