Brood of Vipers – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 129: Viper snakes meaning venomous are found almost everywhere in the world. Some places more than others, just like our governments. Today, the brood of vipers Jesus and even John the Baptist talked about still run this world. Are we about to get bitten once again?
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home