Rogue Ways 2.15 - Isaac Weishaupt!

An OG, in my world, a long time diver into the darkness of the occult, someone
who has been convinced of the mass manipulation of our minds through the
exploration of all things pop culture or unpopular culture, as he puts it, the
master of the esoteric and symbolic, an author of over six tomes on everything
from aliens to satanism to human sacrifice, an old school YouTube star, a
podcast host, and a badass in general, we have THE Illuminati Watcher himself,
Isaac Weishaupt here today! Find Isaac here: <https://illuminatiwatcher.com/>
