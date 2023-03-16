BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Excellent Reference works for people suffering from Fascia/Connective Tissue Disease/Myofascial Disease.
MICHAEL JONAH
2 views • 03/16/2023

Excellent Reference works for people suffering from Fascia/Connective Tissue Disease/Myofascial Disease.   I purchased the first copy in 1982. Did the "System" think I had just purchased Aikido and the Dynamic Sphere in December 2022? Most likely yes. Yes Behavioral Analysts is now a big career, be careful or you will end up with one giving you special attention, and guess what, unlike your consumer credit file, you have no idea what narrative they are cooking up with team members that may include a Psychiatrist you never met. Welcome to 1984.

fasciaconnective tissue diseasemyofascial diseasenovel medicationbehavioral kinesiology
