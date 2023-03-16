Media Matters Nazis Attack The Stew Crew: Stew Peters SHREDS Media Matters In BLISTERING Response

Stew Peters Show





March 15, 2023





Media Matters published a hit piece against The Stew Peters Show because they are terrified of the truth reaching more and more people.

Stew Peters responds to Media Matters and exposes their agenda to suppress the freedom of speech in America.

George’s Soros’ goon squad had been deployed to desperately prop up the New World Order’s empire of lies.

The people who support Media Matters are for the mutilation of children in the name of “health care”.

The Great Replacement is real and Media Matters is trying to stop the truth from getting out.

The Left in America openly hate white middle class Christian families and want to see them replaced.

Media Matters’ founder David Brock is tied to Comet Ping Pong owner James Alefantis.

Thanks to Julian Assange, emails show Alefantis and John Podesta made jokes about satanism and include out of place language about pizza that references human characteristics.

God hating satanists will stoop to very low levels to silence their opposition.

However, The Stew Peters Show will never stop speaking the truth.

