BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Elephant Was Held in Chains For 50 Years. His Reaction When He Was Finally Freed is Incredible!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1177 views • 11/05/2023

Incredible Stories


Nov 5, 2023


This Asian elephant was taken away from its mother and held in chains and squalid conditions for half a century, passed from owner to owner like a hot potato. His reaction when he was finally freed was unbelievable, and moved everyone present to tears. This is a story that will show you the depths of how cruel some humans can be to animals. But it will also show you the flip side of that, and how there are those that will strive to preserve the happiness and freedom of all creatures great and small on this earth!


↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvf2xpCr1Uw

Keywords
freedomreactionchainselephantincredible50 yearsincredible storiesmany owners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy