I'm Still Comparing Vietnam and Thailand

I'm still on the the trial of which country is the best either Vietnam or Thailand. I'll spend a month in Thailand first then I moved on to Vietnam and I'll spend a month there. I talk about the availability and price of Ivermectic and which country has recovered faster from covid shut down. At the moment I still think Vietnam is probably one step ahead of Bangkok anyway Bangkok is not Thailand but I did not want to be in Bangkok when things goes down. I was actually in the center of Bangkok and I was on my 29th floor hotel room looking out and you could see the skyscrapers just towering into the pollution cloud and getting lost in the smog. You couldn't even see the edge of the city and if you took the Subway it would take you probably two to three hours just to get to the last stop of the subway.