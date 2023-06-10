Russian UR-77 "Dragon" - for Clearing AFU Minefields in the Forests near Kremennaya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UR-77 Dragon - clearing AFU minefields in the forests near Kremennaya
The UR-77 is a mine-clearing vehicle designed to create safe paths through minefields for infantry and other vehicles. The UR-77 is based on the chassis of the 2S1 tracked self-propelled howitzer and is equipped with a rocket-propelled explosive line charge system called the MDK-3. The mine-clearing system works by launching a line charge filled with explosives over a minefield. Once the line charge is in place, it is detonated, creating a shockwave and blast pressure that either neutralizes or detonates any mines within the vicinity of the explosion. This method effectively creates a safe path through the minefield for troops and vehicles to pass.