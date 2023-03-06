Destroying Vaccine Lies By The Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governments never lie and always tell the truth. Watch the video to see if this is true, even though you already know the answer.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. InfoWars.com - Russell Brand Exposes Big Pharma Corruption In Front Of Horrified Bill Maher Audience
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6405473aeb2be94892e802f0
2. TED - Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I&t=11s
3. MSN.com - AS SUA - Bill Gates predicts what the next pandemic will be
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/bill-gates-predicts-what-the-next-pandemic-will-be/ar-AA18dSWI?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=4b96d299d5ba432c889a09bef1721b47&ei=32
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com