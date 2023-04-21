327) TRIBUTE - Wallace Thornhill: The Elegant Simplicity of the Electric Universe | EU2016

Tribute to Thornhill, physicist, cosmologist, natural philosopher, independent thinker Wallace Thornhill passed over in February this year. He was a world leading theorist of Electric Universe cosmology; the chief science advisor to The Thunderbolts Project; and a science consultant for the Safire Project.





Thornhill turned astrophysics on its head. Like so much of what we are told, physics and mathematics are also stuffed with lies. Thornhill believed that we don’t understand the world by putting it together bit by bit, and suggested that the method used at the Large Hadron Collider is like smashing countless jumbo jets into mountains and picking over the debris to see how they fly. The machine metaphor reduces things to isolated bits and loses sight of the connected whole: stars and galaxies are isolated objects; we are isolated individuals. Thornhill compared the modern academy to the universities of the 16th and 17th centuries that conformed to the Church and to Aristotle’s text. He accused modern science of ignoring or suppressing counter-arguments and sanitizing the history of science to give the impression of progress.





Credits to ThunderboltsProject channel, October 06, 2016:

Wallace Thornhill: The Elegant Simplicity of the Electric Universe (with improved audio) | EU2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mINsiT70OHE





holoscience.com | The ELECTRIC UNIVERSE®: https://www.holoscience.com/wp/









