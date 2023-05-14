NIGHT SHADOWS 05132023 -- Rumors of Government Shutdowns and Officials Fleeing

This is a flash update because of recent statements coming out of government concerning Social Security, government shutdowns at the same time the USA is under an invasion of 5th column military types as Scripture has warned would happen in America. Then we have news that Ukraine has fired long range missiles into Russia and have shot down Russian aircraft - no word yet on a Russia response, but this is not going to end well as the USA/Babylon is now in direct conflict with Russia and Putin knows it. Then we have China and Taiwan, and thousands of Chinese young men coming into America - why? And then there are unvetted rumors that many in Government are fleeing America - another sign that the end is now here, and God's judgment will fall in earnest...





Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view