Organizing a Sovereign State Bank with Professor Richard A. Werner - Full Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts
Jan 11, 2025
Organizing a Sovereign State Bank with Professor Richard A. Werner
For the first Solari Report interview of 2025, I am pleased to welcome back Professor Richard A. Werner, one of the world’s top experts in banking and finance. He returns to deepen our discussion of sovereign state banks, a topic he previously addressed in his superb briefing memo titled Why A Sovereign State Bank Is Good for Tennessee, which was part of our 2023 report on The Future of Financial Freedom. Richard has now produced a similar document for the state of Florida, which has announced its interest in creating a State Bank of Florida.
Full Report: https://home.solari.com/organizing-a-...
Subscribe to shop.solari.com