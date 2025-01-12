BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Organizing a Sovereign State Bank with Professor Richard A. Werner - Full Interview
75 views • 5 months ago


The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts

Jan 11, 2025

Organizing a Sovereign State Bank with Professor Richard A. Werner


For the first Solari Report interview of 2025, I am pleased to welcome back Professor Richard A. Werner, one of the world’s top experts in banking and finance. He returns to deepen our discussion of sovereign state banks, a topic he previously addressed in his superb briefing memo titled Why A Sovereign State Bank Is Good for Tennessee, which was part of our 2023 report on The Future of Financial Freedom. Richard has now produced a similar document for the state of Florida, which has announced its interest in creating a State Bank of Florida.


Full Report: https://home.solari.com/organizing-a-...


moneyeusovereigncatherine austin fittsorganizingthe solari reportstate bankprofessor richard a werner
