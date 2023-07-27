Hang on! Klaus Schwab is getting AWAY with this? | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We delve into a recent revelation made by a banking insider that sheds light on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and their potential implications. Brace yourself for a shocking disclosure that connects the dots between digital currencies and implanted chips.
💡 *Klaus Schwab's Warning in 2016: A Haunting Prediction*
Back in 2016, Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, issued a startling admission. He predicted that CBDC's would eventually become implanted in our bodies! This raises serious concerns about individual privacy and the balance of power in our society.