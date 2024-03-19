Our Bees Swarmed! | What We Did To Capture It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was just a regular day...until! Check out our failed and successful attempts at capturing a bee swarm. It was certainly an adventure.
#beekeeping #beeswarm #selfreliant #prepping #homesteading
--
Check out our Etsy Shop for stuff that'll make your friends jealous! https://www.etsy.com/shop/LiveHonestWI
Don't want to miss out? 🅢🅤🅑🅢🅒🅡🅘🅑🅔 here:
http://www.youtube.com/@LiveHonestWI?...
Contact us!
Thanks for watching!
- N&M