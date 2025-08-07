Who Controls AI Controls Our Souls With Ryan Veli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Friday, August 1, 2025
Ryan Veli joins the show to discuss AI and the effect it will have on the Soul. Ryan is a highly attuned teacher who has a wealth of knowledge on topics of true global awakening and endgame survival tactics. Through his extensive experience within analysis, risk assessment and systems thinking he has developed a strong ability to accurately plan, mitigate and find solutions to the current changes happening around the world. His approach is intelligent, creative and spiritual. His intentions are to re-establish strong community bonds that will foster new living models for humans to opt into during these great times of change.
Visit: https://ryanveli.com/
