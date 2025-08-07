BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Who Controls AI Controls Our Souls With Ryan Veli
What is happening
115 views • 1 month ago

Friday, August 1, 2025


Ryan Veli joins the show to discuss AI and the effect it will have on the Soul. Ryan is a highly attuned teacher who has a wealth of knowledge on topics of true global awakening and endgame survival tactics. Through his extensive experience within analysis, risk assessment and systems thinking he has developed a strong ability to accurately plan, mitigate and find solutions to the current changes happening around the world. His approach is intelligent, creative and spiritual. His intentions are to re-establish strong community bonds that will foster new living models for humans to opt into during these great times of change.


Visit: https://ryanveli.com/


