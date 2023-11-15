BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker of Heaven and Earth Can You Serve Jo Biden & God?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
9 views • 11/15/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Every day we wake up and decide which kingdom we will be serving. The Kingdom of his dear son or the Kingdom of darkness.
Pledging Allegiance to the Wrong King

Don’t trade God’s best for lesser things.

November 15, 2023

John 19:13-16

The chief priests were the power brokers of their day. They had spiritual authority over the Israelites and influence with the Romans who controlled the land. When Jesus became a threat, they negotiated with Judas to have Roman soldiers arrest Him.
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3uq7p3m

Get more of Tourniquet
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3qPUWBI
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QZ8LuZ

The Rock Almighty is part of the US Sports Radio Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godchristianchurchchristian rocktourniquetussportsnetworkussportsradio
