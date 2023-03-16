"BUY FROM ME GOLD FROM THE FIRE" - GOLD & SILVER CRASH/ THE LORD IS A REFINER

#MONEY #GLOBAL #FINANCE

Today's word: Gold and silver will fail. The voyage to the end is in control of darker forces; they want common financial and economic systems to fail so they can bring in the world of the Beast. God will bring down all trust in "metal idols"; He will sit as a refiner (Malachi 3:3) of men so that they can bring Him offerings of righteousness which is FAITH. The day that burns like an oven (Malachi 4:1) will reveal who has true gold, seek the promises of God to secure your future even as you make wise decisions for the future. Shalom.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





“For behold, the day is coming, Burning like an oven, And all the proud, yes, all who do wickedly will be stubble. And the day which is coming shall burn them up,” Says the LORD of hosts, “That will leave them neither root nor branch. - Malachi 4:1





“They will be Mine,” says the LORD of Hosts, “on the day when I prepare My treasured possession. AND I WILL SPARE THEM AS A MAN SPARES HIS OWN SON WHO SERVES HIM. So you will again distinguish between the righteous and the wicked, between those who serve God and those who do not.” - Malachi 3:17- 18





He will sit as a refiner and a purifier of silver; He will purify the sons of Levi, And purge them as gold and silver, That they may offer to the LORD An offering in righteousness. - Malachi 3:3





What do all these things mean? THAT SEPARATION BY FIRE IS COMING. God will no longer keep wicked and righteous together, false and true shall not cleave and mingle anymore. The "day that burns like an oven" a time when the judgements of God test the mind, heart and spirit. In that day it will be mandatory to have FORTITUDE, GRIT, STRONG DETERMINATION, A READINESS TO SAY "God I'm not beaten yet don't let the devil or my earthly enemies triumph over me!" God is looking for true sons and daughters amid all the dross, among all the voices, all the channels, advice, suggestions- JESUS IS SEEKING SOMETHING REAL AND WHEN HE FINDS IT HE WILL GIVE YOU HIS COIN, THE FLAT REFINED PROVISION FROM THE HOLY PLACE TO KEEP AS YOURS. Shalom.



