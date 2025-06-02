Brighteon Broadcast News, June 2, 2025 – Why western nations NEED NUCLEAR WAR with Russia to cover up their planned financial Armageddon

- Mike Adams' Introduction and Overview of the Situation (0:11)

- Detailed Analysis of Xylitol Crystal Images (3:38)

- Technical Explanation and Methodology (9:10)

- Historical and Cultural Context of the Images (10:07)

- Morphic Resonance and Natural Intelligence (12:24)

- Practical Applications and Future Plans (29:27)

- Discussion on the Situation in Russia and Ukraine (37:33)

- Potential Escalation and Strategic Considerations (1:07:11)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:24:42)

- Backup Power and Generator Recommendations (1:25:09)

- Critique of UK Government and Call for Spiritual Protection (1:31:30)

- Maha Report and AI-Generated Content Concerns (1:33:23)

- Critique of FDA and COVID-19 Vaccines (1:36:16)

- Maha's Corporate Hijacking and Depopulation Agenda (1:38:41)

- Call for Transparency and Honesty in MaHA (1:39:00)

- Introduction to Battalion Metals and Honest Pricing (1:46:26)

- Explanation of Gold and Silver Pricing (1:50:57)

- Benefits of Vaulting Precious Metals (2:37:02)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (2:37:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





