Diving Into Offshore Aquaculture And Marine Science With Dr. Laura Tiu
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
0
Download MP3
0 view • 03/07/2023

Dr. Laura Tiu joins the podcast today to discuss her work as an aquaculture specialist. Dr. Tiu is a Marine Science Extension Agent with the University of Florida Sea Grant where she plays a major role in developing sustainable offshore aquaculture and promoting environmental awareness. 

Dr. Tiu communicates aquaculture research to the public, and is serving as a Marine Science Extension Agent in the panhandle of Florida. Over the years, she has cultivated expertise in environmental education to make important aquatic information accessible to those who need it… 

You can learn more about Dr. Tiu and her work by clicking https://www.flseagrant.org/fsg-directory/dr-laura-tiu/ !

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q

Keywords
aquacultureoffshore aquaculturemarine science
