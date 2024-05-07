Pets in Love





Don't I Deserve To Live In A House? Poor Puppy Tearfully Begs for a Small Favor

She wandered around garbage dumps in search of food.

Alone.

Without her mother.

In the bitter cold.

Around were private houses!

But everyone just watched as the child survived in the bitter cold!

Could this be explained? Why did no one care???

When the rescuer came, the dog was extremely happy because someone cared about him.

His tail waved like greeting his owner.

They didn't know how long he had been running around here.

But they could recognize her hunger and thirst and cold.

She was just a child.

Her paws were frostbitten, the puppy was 99% rickets, and had a huge belly!

I, as well as them, could not imagine the day after she survived in this weather.

With gentle hands, the rescuer scooped the puppy up and carried her to safety.

She was carried away from the bitter cold and the harsh realities of the streets.

At her new home, the baby was clean, safe, warm, and fed!

Tonight, after wandering for a long time, she finally slept in warmth!

I think she herself didn't believe it.

They named her Umka.





