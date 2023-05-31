English text, description:

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel considers Vladimir Putin his friend and true friend of Cuba

In addition, in an interview with RT, he said that Cuba condemns the expansion of NATO to the borders of Russia and the sanctions that have been applied to Moscow.

📝 "The Russian Federation and Cuba have excellent relations based on historically friendly and fraternal ties, and an important part of the Cuban qualified personnel studied in Russia," Diaz-Canel said.

✔️ In addition, Havana is grateful to Moscow for its help, especially during the pandemic: when there was not enough medical oxygen in the republic, Russia helped to import it free of charge.