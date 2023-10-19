10.19.23 Morning Musings: Not My Circus, Not My Monkeys

I'm not interested in the conflicts that the PTB wishes for us to be involved in. Israel v Hamas aka the new Russia v Ukraine.Just more rage porn and psyop distractions.

The hypocrisy is not as noticeable to the sheeple I guess.

Be well friends

