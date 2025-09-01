BrightLearn - Love, Sex and Nutrition: A Nutritional Guide to Improving and Energizing Your Intimate Relationship by Bernard Jensen

"Love, Sex and Nutrition: A Nutritional Guide to Improving and Energizing Your Intimate Relationship" by Bernard Jensen, Ph.D., is a groundbreaking exploration of the profound interplay between love, sex and nutrition. Dr. Jensen, a pioneer in the natural health movement, challenges the conventional separation of these elements, arguing that they are deeply interconnected and mutually influential. He posits that our dietary choices significantly impact our emotional and mental states, which in turn shape our love lives and relationships. For instance, a diet high in processed foods can lead to sluggishness and irritability, hindering emotional connections, while a diet rich in whole, natural foods can boost energy, improve mood and enhance intimacy. Dr. Jensen delves into the science of brain chemistry, explaining how the foods we consume affect the hormones and neurotransmitters crucial for love and sexual function. He emphasizes the importance of essential nutrients like vitamin E and zinc, which are vital for hormonal balance and sexual health. Beyond nutrition, Dr. Jensen highlights the role of positive thinking, visualization and gratitude in fostering a healthy love life, suggesting that these practices can enhance overall well-being and strengthen emotional bonds. He also underscores the significance of regular exercise, touch and open communication in maintaining a vibrant and fulfilling intimate relationship. This book offers a holistic approach to transforming one's love life, providing practical advice and personal anecdotes drawn from Dr. Jensen's extensive experience as a health counselor and world traveler. It is a must-read for anyone seeking to improve their love life and overall health through a comprehensive understanding of the connections between love, sex and nutrition.





