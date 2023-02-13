BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Joseph Ladapo: No Trust in Federal Public Health Agencies
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
356 views • 02/13/2023

The federal pandemic response can be summed up in one word: "failure," believes Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Ladapo discusses the end of Covid public health emergency and blasts the government for implementing destructive and senseless mitigation measures and mandates, most of which were not rooted in science. People have lost trust in the public health system, which urgently requires a change in leadership, he added.

Among other topics discussed are Covid vaccinations for pregnant women and ways to overcome the irrational fear the government and the media have been weaponizing during the pandemic.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccinesmaskslockdownscovid
