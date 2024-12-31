"Advance! Advance! Advance!" Poem by Palestine's Samih al-Qasim (1939-2014)

FPTV's New Year's gift to the world; may you all awaken to homelands free of Zionism.





Advance!

Advance!

With your launchers of hate,

and your military transporters,

And displace,

and demolish,

and orphan.

Every sky above you is hell,

and every ground underneath you is hell

Advance!

You will not crush our depths.

You will not break our longings.

For we are the foretold judgment!

Advance!

For the refugee camp has advanced,

and the wounded, the slaughtered and the orphaned.

Every sky above you is hell

And every ground underneath you is hell

Advance!

Advance!





تقدموا

تقدموا

براجمات حقدكم

وناقلات جندكم

وشردوا

وهدموا

ويتموا

كل سماء فوقكم جهنم

وكل ارض تحتكم جهنم

تقدموا

لن تسحقوا اعماقنا

لن تكسروا اشواقنا

نحن القضاء المبرم

تقدموا

تقدم المخيم

تقدم الجريح والدبيح والميتم

كل سماء فوقكم جهنم

وكل ارض تحتكم جهنم

تقدموا

تقدموا

تقدموا