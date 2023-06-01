BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fall of a UKR American-made PAC-3 MSE anti-aircraft Guided Missile SAM Patriot - near Gavansky Bridge in Kiev - leads to the HQ of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the UKR Defense Ministry
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
180 views • 06/01/2023

This is reported to be - Video of the fall of an American-made PAC-3 MSE anti-aircraft guided missile SAM Patriot near the Gavansky Bridge in Kiev, which leads to the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Rybalsky Island. Let me remind you that yesterday the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had carried out strikes on certain central decision-making points in Ukraine. This is how American anti-aircraft missiles fall, which are trying to repel a precision strike by Russian "Daggers" on a busy roadway and residential areas in Kyiv.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
