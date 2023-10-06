Greg Kelly: Biden is a communist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly exposes the evidence of the alleged corruption in the Biden family, highlights stories that needed more media attention, rips apart President Biden for canceling $9 billion in student loans, blasts former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and more on NEWSMAX.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html