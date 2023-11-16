Uncensored Journalist WINS Misinformation Criminal Charge, Now Pursuing COVID Crimes Against Humanit

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Nov 15, 2023





In this HUGE story coming out of Greece, Maria Zeee is joined by journalist Ioannis Demertzis who was criminally charged with spreading "misinformation" in a world first. Ioannnis won his case, which has enabled him to use the evidence originally used against him to go after the government for crimes against humanity.





Visit Ioannis' website here: https://www.sfagi.gr/fff/

You can support his case if you wish at the bottom of this page: https://www.sfagi.gr/enimerosi-ypeythynon-gia-tin-agogi-kata-tis-apatis-toy-covid-19/





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





FILE LINKhttps://wetransfer.com/downloads/8b8ad0df110a32df0cb1302d51c45ab420231113062137/bb1be516113c1183250c9f0257cccb6e20231113062137/437056?trk=TRN_TDL_01&utm_campaign=TRN_TDL_01&utm_medium=email&utm_source=sendgrid





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3w0iwp-journalist-wins-misinformation-criminal-charge-now-pursuing-covid-crimes-ag.html