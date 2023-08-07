Chase Bank CEO Debanks Mercola but Supported Epstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The Worldwide Weaponization of Finance
What we're seeing is the weaponization of finance, where people whose views or actions go against the official narrative are cut off from basic financial services. This is the social credit system at work and, soon, it will be used against everyone.
Over the past three-plus years, countless people and organizations have been cut off from online payment services and banking services merely for their views.
In January 2022, natural health organizations, antiwar journalists, Christian organizations, anti-child-grooming organizations, nonprofits fighting vaccine mandates, organizations promoting early COVID treatments, alternative media and free speech unions had their Paypal accounts canceled without warning.
In February 2022, the Canadian government froze the bank accounts of more than 200 people for the crime of donating to anti-mandate protests, and the following month, Russian banks were excluded from the SWIFT system (the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication). Russians living across the world were also debanked for nothing more than their names and national origin.
Just last month, Nigel Farage, the British politician who started the Brexit movement, was also debanked for his political views. Initially, Coutts Bank (which is part of the NatWest Group) said his account was closed because his balance had fallen below the minimum required for eligibility, but subsequent revelations have shown this to be untrue, and NatWest CEO Alison Rose resigned once the lie became apparent.