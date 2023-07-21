Singer and actor Chung Lim passes away at 37 - Korea (Jul'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Singer and actor Chung Lim has passed away at the age of 37.
On July 20, media outlets reported Chung Lim had passed away on the 19th after battling colon cancer. The singer and actor is known to have debuted in the 2004 drama 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' and starred in the hit 2009 drama 'Dream', later debuting as a singer in 2009 with his EP album 'STEP'.
Chung Lim is said to have been married and worked at a motorcycle company as a sales rep as of August of 2021.
Condolences to Chung Lim's friends and family
https://www.allkpop.com/article/2023/07/singer-and-actor-chung-lim-passes-away-at-37
Mirrored - Sudden Death