Singer and actor Chung Lim passes away at 37 - Korea (Jul'23)

Singer and actor Chung Lim has passed away at the age of 37.

On July 20, media outlets reported Chung Lim had passed away on the 19th after battling colon cancer. The singer and actor is known to have debuted in the 2004 drama 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' and starred in the hit 2009 drama 'Dream', later debuting as a singer in 2009 with his EP album 'STEP'.

Chung Lim is said to have been married and worked at a motorcycle company as a sales rep as of August of 2021.

Condolences to Chung Lim's friends and family

https://www.allkpop.com/article/2023/07/singer-and-actor-chung-lim-passes-away-at-37

