In Israel, mass marches against judicial reform - police disperse protesters with water cannons

Tel Aviv is again restless today, mass rallies were held in the city against the judicial reform proposed by the country's authorities. The protesters are actively dispersed by the police, including with the help of water cannons.

Against this background, the country's defense minister called for the immediate abolition of the judicial reform for reasons of "national security", while referring to the information coming from the army.

Note that the essence of the reform is to limit the influence of the Supreme Court in order to give the Israeli government control over a number of judicial procedures.