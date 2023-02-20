Quo Vadis





Feb 19, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 18, 2023.





Dear children, I love you as you are and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion.





Listen to Me.





Do not be discouraged.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come for the righteous.





Love and defend the truth.





You live in the time of the great spiritual confusions and the moment has come for your return.





Flee from sin and live towards the Paradise for which you were uniquely created.





God is in a hurry.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





Humanity walks into a great spiritual abyss.





Only the love of truth will save man.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to Him who is your Only Way,





Truth and Life.





Courage!





Do not move away from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Great persecution will come against you, but do not retreat.





My Jesus will be with you.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed, ” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VvLWN1qKoI



