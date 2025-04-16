Controlled Op, Sex Trafficking, JOOOS! “TRENDING!”, Boner Bushes, Child Sacrifice

CTB 2025-04-14 JOOOS

Topic list:

* Controlled opposition: conservitard Lotus Eaters and IT’S THE JOOOS! Jimmy Dore.

* Trafficking victim Anneke Lucas interviewed by Patrick bet Pyramid says IT’S THE JOOOS!

* Tim Dillon and Kurt Metzger say Epstein was MOSSAD (and Catholics in Action knew nothing and just watched).

* TRENDING! POOR ILLEGAL WOMAN TRAUMATIZED BY TRUMP’S BRUTAL DEPORTATIONS!!!

* Why is Tim Dillon trying to be cute with four teenage boys?

* Pete Santilli warns JOOO Governor of Mexylvania is toying with the Father Andrew White-House. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

* A Lotus Eater wonders if writers are trained to make their villains nuanced...(he’s not listening to Johnny).

* We are planning Beer, Booze, Bullets & BBQ! (Johnny’s take on diet vs. the Satanic meat industry.)

* Bull catches up on child sex trafficking.

* Both Cathy O’Brien and Sue Ford had pedophile handlers even after they escaped.

* The poisoning of Tory Smith.

* David Shurtur says Craig Sawyer abused him.

* Kurt Metzger calls into question the death of Robin Bush: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

* “User-edited Wikipedia” knows not who Robin Bush’s namesake grandmother is nor Catherine de Medici’s Black Mass Priest.

* Flying Monkey Jose on Adam IT’S THE JOOOS Greenberg.

* Johnny has put polymath Mark Gober on the schedule.

* A troll drops in to share Dustin IT’S THE JOOOS Nemos promoting “Matt North” on how JOOOS control Joe Rogan!!!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com