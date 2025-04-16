BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Controlled Op, Sex Trafficking, JOOOS! “TRENDING!”, Boner Bushes, Child Sacrifice
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
32 views • 5 months ago

CTB 2025-04-14 JOOOS

 

Topic list:
* Controlled opposition: conservitard Lotus Eaters and IT’S THE JOOOS! Jimmy Dore.
* Trafficking victim Anneke Lucas interviewed by Patrick bet Pyramid says IT’S THE JOOOS!
* Tim Dillon and Kurt Metzger say Epstein was MOSSAD (and Catholics in Action knew nothing and just watched).
* TRENDING! POOR ILLEGAL WOMAN TRAUMATIZED BY TRUMP’S BRUTAL DEPORTATIONS!!!
* Why is Tim Dillon trying to be cute with four teenage boys?
* Pete Santilli warns JOOO Governor of Mexylvania is toying with the Father Andrew White-House. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* A Lotus Eater wonders if writers are trained to make their villains nuanced...(he’s not listening to Johnny).
* We are planning Beer, Booze, Bullets & BBQ! (Johnny’s take on diet vs. the Satanic meat industry.)
* Bull catches up on child sex trafficking.
* Both Cathy O’Brien and Sue Ford had pedophile handlers even after they escaped.
* The poisoning of Tory Smith.
* David Shurtur says Craig Sawyer abused him.
* Kurt Metzger calls into question the death of Robin Bush: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* “User-edited Wikipedia” knows not who Robin Bush’s namesake grandmother is nor Catherine de Medici’s Black Mass Priest.
* Flying Monkey Jose on Adam IT’S THE JOOOS Greenberg.
* Johnny has put polymath Mark Gober on the schedule.
* A troll drops in to share Dustin IT’S THE JOOOS Nemos promoting “Matt North” on how JOOOS control Joe Rogan!!!

_____________________

