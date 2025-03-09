Separation is not done in a spirit of vindictiveness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #188; Handling troublemakers and those who refuse to accept responsibility for their negative actions, must be done firmly, yet with Virtue Love. Looking into what our LORD taught in Matthew 18, aligning with 2Thessalonians chapter 3 will help to train Believers for this challenge. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!