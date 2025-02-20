Storming Al-Arroub Camp





The Zionist occupation soldiers stormed Al-Arroub refugee camp, located north of Hebron, and arrested many people in the cold and rain. In a further escalation, the occupation transformed the headquarters of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) into a center for interrogation.

Interviews:

Adel Jawabreh, freed prisoner

Amjad Al-Titi, member of the Popular Committee for Services of Al-Arroub Camp

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 13/02/2025

