This Is Only The Beginning

Voter Elimination & Judicial Insanity
* You can’t ‘save democracy’ by denying Americans the right to vote — or find somebody guilty of a crime that they haven’t been charged with.
* Colorado’s Supreme Court disqualified Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.
* Dems attempt a legal coup.
* [Bidan] is a threat to democracy.
* DJT is a danger to them, not us.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (20 December 2023)
