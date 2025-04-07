From First in Line After Roe v. Wade to Persecuted Pro-Life Pastor - David Allen

You wouldn’t think praying in front of an abortion clinic would be a problem in America, but for David Allen, it’s been a nightmare. He has faithfully prayed for the redemption and closure of a massive abortion facility in Houston, Texas, for many years. David is the interim pastor of The Memorials Church, and he shares about his struggles in the city as he envisions a future where a massive abortion operation could be transformed into a beautiful garden dedicated to remembering lives lost through abortion and bringing healing for those parents who chose abortion. He discusses the horrors of abortion, the sale of baby body parts, and chilling allegations of potential child sex slavery happening in Houston. David also talks about another ministry he envisions, the Flying Cross Ranch, which would minister to children suffering from past trauma and need a place to find hope and healing.









TAKEAWAYS





David has been involved in several jury trials in the Houston area





David says Houston is a hub of child sex trafficking in the United States





David has been accused of trespassing amid his work to minister to the abortion facility and its workers





David’s book, Horn of Samuel: Heaven’s Trumpet Call of Liberty to Those Hurt by Abortion, tells his redemptive story in great detail









