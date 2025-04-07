BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From First in Line After Roe v. Wade to Persecuted Pro-Life Pastor - David Allen
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
0
10 views • 5 months ago

You wouldn’t think praying in front of an abortion clinic would be a problem in America, but for David Allen, it’s been a nightmare. He has faithfully prayed for the redemption and closure of a massive abortion facility in Houston, Texas, for many years. David is the interim pastor of The Memorials Church, and he shares about his struggles in the city as he envisions a future where a massive abortion operation could be transformed into a beautiful garden dedicated to remembering lives lost through abortion and bringing healing for those parents who chose abortion. He discusses the horrors of abortion, the sale of baby body parts, and chilling allegations of potential child sex slavery happening in Houston. David also talks about another ministry he envisions, the Flying Cross Ranch, which would minister to children suffering from past trauma and need a place to find hope and healing.



TAKEAWAYS


David has been involved in several jury trials in the Houston area


David says Houston is a hub of child sex trafficking in the United States


David has been accused of trespassing amid his work to minister to the abortion facility and its workers


David’s book, Horn of Samuel: Heaven’s Trumpet Call of Liberty to Those Hurt by Abortion, tells his redemptive story in great detail



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Barbie (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3Rtk65U

Horn of Samuel: https://hornofsamuel.com/

David Daleiden Case: https://bit.ly/3YeC7Zr

David vs. Goliath blog: https://bit.ly/4caXNeG

Baby Body Parts video: https://bit.ly/3G25EPH


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE MEMORIALS

Website: https://thememorials.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH FLYING CROSS RANCH

Website: https://flyingcrossranch.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americaabortionroe v wadepersecutionpastordavid allentina griffincounter culture mom showflying cross ranch
