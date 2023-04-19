Amid Medically Verified Stigmata, Catholic Seer Responds to Savage Media Attacks My Soul is Broken!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
April 19, 2023
Amidst medically verified stigmata, Gisella Cardia responds to uncanny, devilish media attach upon her person. Here we present a video of Gisella Cardia's stigmata along with her recent response to the attacks made upon her. The video also shows the diocesan bishops response to the heated media accusations. An official church examination will take place.
Music: 'Filaments' [Classical Crossover CC-BY] - Scott Buckley
Video of Stigmata:
Bishop's official response: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/on-gisella-diocesan-statement/
Italy24 news article/interview: https://news.italy24.press/local/463061.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmZaAp6K5X8