West Bank: Moment Israeli forces use an ambulance to infiltrate into Balata refugee camp as part of a deadly raid that killed a young man & an elderly woman

Security footage shows the moment Israeli forces use an ambulance to infiltrate into Balata refugee camp in the West Bank as part of a deadly raid that killed a young man and an elderly woman.
Using ambulances or other medical transport vehicles displaying medical insignia to carry out military attacks is widely recognized by international bodies as a war crime.