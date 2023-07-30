⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (30 July 2023) - ENG Text Only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of aviation, artillery, and units of the Yug Group of Forces, 7 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Kleshcheevka, Andreevka & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

▫️In addition, the AFU units have been hit near Druzhba, Berdychi, Kleshcheevka, Avdeevka, Krasnoye & Pobeda (DPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 124th Territorial Def Brig has been destroyed near Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 190 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehic, 2 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery systems, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.

▫️In S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, units of the Vostok GOF, in coop w/ aviation & artillery, repelled 1 enemy attack close to Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️As a result of a complex fire attack, AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Zherebyanki, Novodanilovka, Veseloye & N of Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, the actions of one Ukrainian sabotage & recon group have been disrupted close to Charivnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 250 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armoured fight vehic, 4 motor vehic, as well as howitzers: Msta-B & D-20.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions by aviation, artillery & units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Kovalyovka (LPR), as well as near Serebryansky forestry.

▫️In addition, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Torskoye, Serebryanka, Grigorovka (DPR), Chervonaya Dibrova, Nevskoye & W of Novovodyanoye (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 140 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments of the Zapad GOF continued offensive operations forward Novosyolovskoye (LPR) & advanced 300 mt into the depth of the enemy def.

▫️In addition, AFU units have been hit near Timkovka, Peschanoye, Olshana & Novomlynsk (Kharkov reg), and Stelmakhovka, Novosyolovskoye and Artyomovka (LPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 125th Brigade Territorial Def of UKR has been destroyed near Izbitskoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 motor vehicles.

▫️OP-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 102 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 108 areas.

▫️In addition, a retraining centre and a storage, maintenance and repair point of AFU drones have been destroyed near Mogilyovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️1 command post of the 100th Territorial Defence Brigade has been hit close to Yampol (DPR).

▫️Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of UKR Air Force near Vozdvizhenka (DPR).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 44 UKR UAV close to Tavolzhanka (Kharkov reg), Zaliman, Rubezhnoye, Kremennaya, Raigorodka (LPR), Sladkoye, Staromikhailovka (DPR), Shevchenkovo, Dolinka, Trudovoye, Novopokrovka, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Staraya Zburyevka & Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 457 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,358 unmanned aerial vehicles, 427 air defence missile systems, 11,029 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,140 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,661 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,971 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.