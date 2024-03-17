BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What to Do when AMERICA gets hit by a CYBER ATTACK!! #lightsout #WEF #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
355 views • 03/17/2024

I tried to cover the basics here, and what I didnt I left links that walk you right through it. IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING YOU PLAN ON USING IN AN EMERGENCY PUT IT IN A FARADAY BAG/BOX ETC.

JAILBREAK EMP LINKS AMAZON https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreakoverlander

OFFGRID TREK https://www.offgridtrek.com/

really good link for DIY https://shop.faradaydefense.com/tents/

MISSION DARKNESS https://mosequipment.com/

SHTF DAD BLOG https://www.shtfdad.com/emp-protection/

SHTF BLOG https://survivedoomsday.com/emp-protection-for-home-3-steps/

EMP SHIELD https://www.empshield.com/testing/

PREMADE FARADAY CAGES(VERY EXPENSIVE) https://shop.faradaydefense.com/modular-hardwall-enclosures/

K-Tor https://www.k-tor.com/pedal-powered-g

Vevor hand crank https://www.vevor.com.au/



https://www.re-innovation.co.uk/


ZEROLEMON BEST POWERBANK IVE EVER USED https://chargewithpower.com/product/buy-anker-ak-a1206012-10000mah-external-battery-power-bank-with-poweriq-technology-2nd-generation-black-online/

https://mypreppingessentials.com/prepping-essentials/

https://www.tactical.com/shtf-guide/

https://www.skilledsurvival.com/survival-radio-communications-guide/

https://www.askaprepper.com/10-faraday-cages-you-can-make-at-home/

https://mdcreekmore.com/build-your-own-faraday-cage-heres-how-two/

https://sciencing.com/build-faraday-cage-6618709.html

Good Luck God Speed Never give up! #RFB


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

Keywords
preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy