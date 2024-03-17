What to Do when AMERICA gets hit by a CYBER ATTACK!! #lightsout #WEF #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I tried to cover the basics here, and what I didnt I left links that walk you right through it. IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING YOU PLAN ON USING IN AN EMERGENCY PUT IT IN A FARADAY BAG/BOX ETC.
JAILBREAK EMP LINKS AMAZON https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreakoverlander
OFFGRID TREK https://www.offgridtrek.com/
really good link for DIY https://shop.faradaydefense.com/tents/
MISSION DARKNESS https://mosequipment.com/
SHTF DAD BLOG https://www.shtfdad.com/emp-protection/
SHTF BLOG https://survivedoomsday.com/emp-protection-for-home-3-steps/
EMP SHIELD https://www.empshield.com/testing/
PREMADE FARADAY CAGES(VERY EXPENSIVE) https://shop.faradaydefense.com/modular-hardwall-enclosures/
K-Tor https://www.k-tor.com/pedal-powered-g
Vevor hand crank https://www.vevor.com.au/
https://www.re-innovation.co.uk/
ZEROLEMON BEST POWERBANK IVE EVER USED https://chargewithpower.com/product/buy-anker-ak-a1206012-10000mah-external-battery-power-bank-with-poweriq-technology-2nd-generation-black-online/
https://mypreppingessentials.com/prepping-essentials/
https://www.tactical.com/shtf-guide/
https://www.skilledsurvival.com/survival-radio-communications-guide/
https://www.askaprepper.com/10-faraday-cages-you-can-make-at-home/
https://mdcreekmore.com/build-your-own-faraday-cage-heres-how-two/
https://sciencing.com/build-faraday-cage-6618709.html
Good Luck God Speed Never give up! #RFB
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander