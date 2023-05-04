230 &14 Whales+230= PrinceOf Wales Crowned King Of UK-14.Throne,Ark,Altar,Vail.Apostasy! 2Th 2:3

Apostasia; a defection from truth, forsake.Have they not forsaken Jesus? Is Charles the 'man of sin'? It would seem he is placing himself as God, on the symbolic throne of God on earth the Mercyseat(stone of Scone, aka Stone of Destiny, aka “Jacobs Pillow Stone”[Genesis 28:11] He will be before the altar, inside the vail. In a so called “holy” place, Westminster Abby(actually a Roman Catholic Cathedral) with black and white checker floors and 23 pyrimd arches lining each side of the choir equalling 46! We shall see! The vail was torn from top to bottom when Jesus made a way to the Father through his sacrifce! His death, burrial and resurrection is the Gospel. His blood was and is the attonement for all the sin of man to those who BELIEVE! BELIEVE and receive His Holy Spirit as your witness to His FINISHED work on the cross! The grace and peace and Truth of the King of Kings Jesus Christ be with you all!Orig 230 pilot 14 sperm whales QEII funeral vid; https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHOl15...

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-austra...

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/whales-f...





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Other Channels:





Many Fish

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505





e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos



