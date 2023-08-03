Democracy, Freedom, and First Amendment Rights Vanishing - by Lynette Zang



ITM TRADING, INC.

Aug 3, 2023 PHOENIX

Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD8032023&month=2023-08

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD8032023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Formal programs are in place to manipulate the public for self-serving government and elitist interests. We've obviously seen it with the suppression of free speech and the overstep on multiple areas of the Constitution in recent years. But what's unfolding now with the economy, the dollar and the government's plans for the future takes this to a level of corruption only seen in third world countries. I'm going to help you see what comes next, because once you know the truth, that veil is lifted. You're not blind anymore and you can actually do something about it. I'll show you how you can make your own educated choices that put you and your family's best interests first. Coming up. 📖

CHAPTERS: 0:00 Perception Management

1:38 Perceived to be True

5:29 Pentagon Deception

7:00 Pentagon Perception Management

8:19 Covid Misinformation

10:46 Free Speech

15:31 Oligarchy

18:59 Losing Confidence 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/democracy-freedom-and-first-amendment-rights-vanishing-by-lynette-zang/

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #gold #dollar #government