Biomat Use Increases Sperm Count & Sperm Motility in Lab Mice Test!!!

The research team at Richway conducted experiments on mice, comparing the sperm count and sperm motility of mice using Biomat and those not using it. The results revealed that the mice using Biomat had significantly higher sperm counts, and their sperm motility was notably more active.

Next, an experiment was conducted to examine the difference in muscle strength and endurance between mice using Biomat and those not using it. When the two groups of mice were submerged in water, the mice using Biomat exhibited significantly greater strength and much longer endurance.

Furthermore, a comparison was made between the blood of individuals using Biomat and those not using it. Observations showed that in individuals not using Biomat, red blood cells were clustered, leading to poor blood flow. However, in individuals using Biomat, red blood cells were well separated, facilitating smooth blood flow all the way to the capillaries.

Lastly, brain waves were compared between individuals using Biomat and those not using it. Without the use of Biomat, alpha waves—associated with happiness—decreased, while beta waves—associated with stress—increased. However, when Biomat was used, alpha waves increased, promoting a sense of well-being, while beta waves decreased, reducing stress levels.

An experiment was conducted on 12 patients suffering from pain who used Biomats for six months to observe changes. As a result, all 12 experienced a reduction in internal inflammation, as evidenced by decreased levels of CRP, and their pain was alleviated. This significant clinical trial was published in the Med Crave Medical Journal.

Furthermore, clinical trial results from doctors revealed that individuals using Biomat experienced a decrease in the stress hormone cortisol, a finding that was featured in the Prime Journal.

Dr. Yasamizu, a renowned doctor in Japan, published experimental results in his book The Fourth Treatment, stating that the use of Biomat increases immune function by stimulating heat shock proteins in the body.

Dr. Grant from Canada published the results of a clinical trial in the International Research Journal Acta Scientific, concluding that the use of Biomat and the Acoustic Mat reduced symptoms of dementia in 12 dementia patients. This case was recognized as a successful dementia treatment by the International Physical Therapy Association.

Currently, many doctors are voluntarily conducting numerous clinical trials to further verify the effectiveness of Biomat and BioAcoustic Mat. In the future, the application of thermal therapy through Biomat may be able to help even more people.

