Lahaina Maui Fires 2 Weeks BEFORE & After Fires Drone Footage July 25th & Aug 10th Granular & shawnkleinart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lahaina Maui Fires 2 Weeks BEFORE & After Fires Drone Footage July 25th & Aug 10th Granular & shawnkleinartGranularhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swum0kb7wlc&t
Lahaina, Maui 25 July 2023
Shawn Kleinar
https://youtu.be/0-s7vtLT0Ss?t=32
2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 3 of 5 banyan to south