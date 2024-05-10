© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People are attempting to storm the Tesla factory near Berlin, protesting against the expansion of the facility.
Police fear sabotage as the protesters are supported by the "Vulkan" group, which previously claimed responsibility for setting fire to a transformer box.
Apparently they are unhappy with the planned expansion of Tesla's production, which involves clearing more than 100 hectares of forest.