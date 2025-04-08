🚨How BlackRock & Big Finance took over corporate America - Tucker Carlson clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨THE SHOCKING TRUTH: How BlackRock and Big Finance took over corporate America
💥 Anson Frericks, former president of Anheuser-Busch, reveals how it all went down. During the COVID–George Floyd era, he saw it firsthand.
💬 “George Floyd dies, and suddenly, every company’s solving ‘systemic racism.’ But it wasn’t organic,” says Frericks.
The real movers? BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard — the puppet masters pulling the strings.
💬 “70 companies donated over $200 billion to BLM. More than Portugal’s GDP.”
It’s all about CONTROL. Asset managers dictate the agenda, forcing companies like Apple to bend to their political will.